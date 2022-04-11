Pisces to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who are the most controlling friends

A lot of people believe that friendships are a two-way street with mutual love and reciprocation of favors. However, this isn’t the case for all friendships for there are some zodiac signs who always like to be in control. They would never give us much as they get and always like to influence the other person rather than accept them for who they are. Let’s look at who these star signs are so you can ensure your friendships with them are not toxic.

Pisces

If your best friend is a Pisces, they may never truly reveal their motives to you, but you may always find them lording their achievements over you. These signs like to control the power dynamic in friendships and romantic partnerships, which means they often have loyal sidekicks rather than true friends.

Taurus

Have you ever been to a restaurant with a Taurus friend and realised that you must eat what they decided on? Or perhaps they are the ones who always criticise you, yet you find that you hesitate to voice your own concerns about their bad behavior even when it irks you. If you have been staying silent to protect their feelings, then you know that you have a bossy Taurean friend.

Virgo

Virgos can get awfully flaky should their bestie need a favor, but they are sure to need favors and expect them very frequently. They consider themselves to be on a moral high ground, which is why they feel superior and judge their friend’s decisions harshly. They would try to control their friends and coax them into making more societally acceptable choices or behavior.

Leo

Leos can be great friends if you have a superficial friendship with them. However, most of their close friends would attest that they are not dependable or reliable people at heart. They tend to be bossy as pals, meaning their friends would be roped into doing everything their Leo friend desires, but the others would never get to choose fun activities of their choice.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Date ideas to woo your mysterious Scorpio partner