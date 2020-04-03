From Pisces to Virgo: THESE zodiac signs don't like to make the first move

Some people may love you but they find it very difficult to take the risk and make the first move and instead they patiently wait for you to take the first step and ask them out.

Asking someone out is not easy. It can make you nervous and jittery and make you sweat! Putting yourself out there in the open, in a vulnerable spot is very scary. Not all of us are capable of taking such risks. There are many of us who would rather wait for the other person to make a move. Expressing what's in our heart and risking a heartbreak can be tough and there are people who are just uncomfortable with it. Introverts don't feel comfortable opening up to someone and sharing their feelings and emotions so easily. They take their own sweet time to get to know someone before they take the risk of opening up to them but even then they may not make the first move because of the fear of rejection. Some people just like to keep to themselves and even when they love someone else they're not one to make the first move. They're the kind who will just take time to warm up to someone and wait for them to make the first move and bare their heart. Here are some zodiac signs who wait for the other person to make the first move.

1. Pisces

They're known to be romantic and dreamy but they also have a habit of living in their own thoughts and fantasy world and while they'll imagine all scenarios in their head, they're not the kind who will make the first move. They tend to get nervous and uncomfortable and avoid confessing their feelings first.

2. Taurus

They crave security and stability in a relationship but they don't want it at the cost of being uncomfortable and expressing their feelings makes them very uncomfortable but they're known to be very patient and don't have any problems in waiting for someone else to make the first move.

3. Virgo

They don't really prioritise love and romance in their lives and are not the kind who will actively look for love. They're busy with their lives and patiently wait for love to find it's way to them. They're not proactive when it comes to love and feelings and wait for the other person to take the first step.

4. Scorpio

They're not very trusting and you will have to wait it out and win their trust. They're very wary of people and don't open up to people very easily. They don't fancy putting their heart at the risk of heartbreak and they're just too uncomfortable with making the first move and asking someone out. They'd rather wait for the person to win them over and make them open up.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More