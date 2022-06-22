From Pisces to Virgo: Zodiac signs that are emotionally draining their partner in a relationship

Although arguments, problems, and conflicts are common in romantic relationships, dealing with an emotionally depleted relationship is the most challenging. According to astrology, some zodiac signs complement yours better than others while others simply bring out the worst in you. These folks who emotionally drain you constantly have a problem or crisis that they are desperate for your assistance with. Their emotions fluctuate greatly; they may be joyful one minute and utterly unhappy the next. Their partners fail to get along as planned when a romantic relationship reaches this point.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are emotionally draining their partners in a relationship.

1. Pisces

The problem with Pisces is that they always predict the worst-case scenario. They rarely have optimistic thoughts, and when they do, something or other completely turns those thoughts around. When it comes to thinking in a relationship, it can be very difficult to steer a Pisces in the proper direction. It might be challenging for their partners to keep up with their emotional tempo since telling a Pisces not to feel a certain way is like telling them not to breathe.

2. Cancer

This zodiac sign has a sensory relationship with the world because it is the cardinal water sign. When they are in love, the Crabs are very possessive. They will pinch and cling on to someone emotionally and fiercely when they care about them. In exchange for their boundless affection, Cancerians demand complete attention to their habit of cribbing over petty things. Additionally, not everyone is able to withstand the stress that causes their partners to experience emotional and mental exhaustion.

3. Taurus

Taurus need stability in a relationship, as well as affection and comfort. They are supportive partners since they are the most dedicated sign in a relationship. A sign that pushes back or has a different perspective will enrage this bull because they are also notoriously stubborn. If a Taurus is emotionally attached to their partner, this emotional closeness can occasionally manifest as clinginess and obsessiveness, which can make their partner feel distant.

4. Virgo

You never know when you can trigger a Virgo who can turn out to be an emotional hazard. In a romantic connection, they are extremely sensitive. They may often disagree with their partner due to their propensity to take everything personal which can emotionally exhaust their partner’s emotional will to understand a Virgo. Given that Virgos are emotionally reserved, which can occasionally wear thin on their partner's patience, you could be astonished to discover that you've offended them.

What we suggest is that the partners of these zodiac signs must first look after themselves because they have expended a lot of energy attempting to talk these zodiac signs down from their emotional cliff. Therefore it's wiser to distance yourself from these signs before they entirely suck onto you.

