Pisces Vs Cancer: Here’s Alia Bhatt’s zodiac compatibility with mother-in-law Neetu Singh

When it comes to the notorious saas-bahu relationship, there are a lot of ups and downs and glaring incompatibilities that can threaten the newlywed’s marital bliss. So, it is of paramount importance to check out how compatible a potential daughter-in-law is with her mom-in-law. Scrutinizing their zodiac compatibility can offer you an intriguing insight into this. Therefore, to scrutinize the bond between Alia Bhatt and mom-in-law Neetu Singh Kapoor, you must gauge the compatibility of their star signs- Pisces and Cancer respectively.

The two signs share a mystical energy

As Cancer is a water sign ruled by the moon and Pisces is a fellow water sign ruled by Neptune; Neetu and Alia shall be able to bond on a deeper level as they have a lot in common. Both Pisces and Cancer are empaths, tolerant and generous individuals who are incredibly loyal to their families. This bodes well as they embark on a new relationship together peppered with lots of understanding and oodles of love for one another.

Cancer and Pisces are upfront about their emotions

Some zodiac signs like to bottle up their emotions so that they don’t feel vulnerable. But Cancer’s sensitive side is exactly what Pisces craves as Alia would be able to confide in her mother-in-law about her insecurities, her big dreams and more. Their emotional maturity and upfront nature will halt all misunderstandings from taking root between these two.

Both these star signs are givers

Both Pisces and Cancers are used to being people who expend the most energy or effort in their relationships with other people. This makes both Alia and Neetu givers who often fail to receive as much love and devotion as they lavish on their friends and family. However, in their saas-bahu relationship with each other, this problem would never arise as they will both find that they adore spoiling each other to bits!

As both Pisces and Cancers will make efforts to get to know the other person, they will also be able to fall back on the other knowing they have each other’s support!

