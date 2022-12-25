Pisces Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023

Positive : Ganesha says when we can see the admirable qualities in others, we can make our lives more beautiful and less complicated.

Finance: You may be eligible to receive the repayment of any past loans that you have taken out. The costs linked with furnishing and renovating a property may become more than necessary.

Love: Love wants you to give respect to the other person's opinions and make an attempt to comprehend their reasoning rather than simply pushing your decisions on them. Your life as a married couple may most certainly be fraught with challenges and arguments.

Business: You may not receive the assistance and support from your coworkers that you were hoping to receive. Significant risk of disagreements may occur between businesses.

Education: If more people received an education, the journalism profession would thrive, and its workers' reputations would rise within the community. It would be beneficial for those who want to further your education to move to a new area.

Health: Regarding your health, ensure that you stick to a healthy lifestyle and have healthy foods.

