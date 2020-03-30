Planning to clean your wardrobe? Follow THESE tips to declutter your wardrobe in the right way

Cleaning wardrobe can be really tiring at times, however if you make the decluttering fun then you can get done with it swiftly. Read below to find out some tips for decluttering the wardrobe.

There are a few things that we always hate to do in our free time. Because as per us, free time is my time and not work time. And one of the few things that we hate to do is decluttering our wardrobe. We know we need to do it, but somehow we cannot get ourselves to. And now since we all are at home and we have some good amount of time in our hands, it is time to declutter the wardrobe.

We know it's quite challenging to decide what to toss and what to keep, but then you have to do this before you think of investing in more clothes. Plus decluttering your wardrobe also means donating a few things that you don't need at all. So for that, here are some tips on how to declutter your wardrobe. Don't worry it's not that difficult, follow these steps and you are good to go.

Tips to declutter the wardrobe.

Say yes to music:

Since you are in self-quarantine, you have some good amount of time to declutter your wardrobe. Firstly, choose your favourite playlist and make sure that it has some upbeat songs so that you can start cleaning your wardrobe on a high note. Trust me it helps.

Empty the closet:

When we say vacant, we mean remove every single item from your wardrobe, otherwise, it’s easy to ignore the things buried inside. Make sure you take out clothes, shoes and bags from your closet, drawers and boxes. Don't worry, put all that on the bed.

Categorise and plan:

Once you have removed everything, it's time to categorise your clothes. Take some bags and mark them as a donated bag, wear bag and trash bag. Make sure, to be honest with yourself after making these categories.

Set rules for what to keep and what to let go off:

This is the most difficult part of decluttering since now you have to think and ask yourself whether you really need the piece of clothing and will you ever wear it if you keep it? These questions will pop in your head, reflect upon them and decide what to keep and what to toss.

Time to organise rejected clothes:

After you are done deciding what you'll keep and what you'll toss, it's time to sort and organise the rejects and put them in the bags and take them out as soon as you’re done with the cleaning.

Organise the closet:

Last but not least, clean the cupboard, add some paper as the base and put everything back into your closet.

