Planning to conceive after 40? THESE are the things to keep in mind

If you are trying to get conceive after 40, then there are certain things that you should keep in mind for a health pregnancy. So, here's Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, to guide us.

While pregnancy is a huge milestone in the life of a couple, it requires the mother to be physically and mentally prepared for the process. But with the change in time, lifestyle and society, women are now more focused on their career during their 20s and 30s. So, it takes some more time for them to get settled in their life and be a mom. So, the women trying to get pregnant in their 40s have several things going on in their mind. From having menopause to being able to conceive at this age, they are at a greater risk of having more stress. So, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, talks about certain things that women should keep in mind if they are trying to conceive after 40.

Women are born with a limited egg reserve at birth

At the time of birth of a female their ovaries are laden with over one million immature eggs. By the time they reach puberty, the number of eggs decrease rapidly and just about 300,000 eggs remain. During the menstruation cycle, one egg matures every month in the ovary and is released during ovulation. In this process a number of eggs may also get destroyed. With the start of mid-thirties, the rate of deterioration of eggs increases manifold, now also compromising their quality and quantity. Due to this, over 50 percent of the remaining eggs become genetically abnormal once women hit the age of 40. This may make a healthy pregnancy challenging post 40 years of age.

How pregnancy after 40 is possible?

A normal pregnancy is possible and can be attained after the age of 40. So, you should talk to your gynaecologist about it and plan accordingly for the pregnancy. If you cannot conceive naturally, then IVF treatment is also there to help you become a mother. Ask your doctor about it in detail so that he or she can guide you in the right way.

Complications in IVF

The incidence of congenital genetic disorders in children is higher in pregnancies at later ages, especially post 40 years. It is, thus, important that embryos produced through IVF are checked for genetic anomalies through a process called pre-implantation genetic testing (or PGT).

Problems that may arise in women who get pregnant after 40:

Hyperemesis gravidarum: It is severe vomiting and nausea.

Placenta previa: The placenta partially or completely covers the opening of the birth canal (cervix); this leads to bleeding during the latter part of pregnancy.

Gestational diabetes: High levels of sugar during pregnancy.

Pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH): High blood pressure during pregnancy can cause pre-eclampsia which can be fatal for both the mother and the child.

Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH): Heavy bleeding after delivery, causing a drop in blood pressure.

Conception post menopause

Pregnancy post-menopause can be achieved with ART interventions, though this is not the norm and is advised only in rare cases. Hormonal tablets are given for two to three months to prepare the uterus (that had contracted due to menopause) and menstruation is allowed to resume. Due to the absence of one’s own eggs, only donor eggs are used in such a procedure.

But first, take care of yourself

After the age of 40, a number of non-communicable diseases may ail women such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid and obesity. These must be checked by respective physicians and endocrinologists, and brought under control before coming in for conceiving after 40. A balanced diet and regular exercise help and must be incorporated into the daily schedule. A healthy pregnancy can only begin by first ensuring a healthy self.

Also Read: Check out this fun Yoga balancing video of actor Nikita Dutta for some major fitness motivation

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×