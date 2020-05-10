A Playschool Principal shares 5 things to make for kids & keep them busy during the lockdown

Keeping kids busy and on their toes when at home can be challenging. Mrs. Renny Fernandes gives tips on how to keep kids busy while bonding with them.

It can be quite challenging when you find yourself stuck at home with kids and not knowing what to make them do. Here are a few activities put together this Mother’s Day to help you have a fun learning experience with your child on this special day. Hope you enjoy the bonding time with your child:



1) Play Dough

Play Dough has always been children’s all-time favourite and they can be at it for hours making their favourite animals or creatures or things. If you don’t have play dough you can use wheat flour dough. You can also prepare dough to make, cookies, cakes and brownies. Feel free to not limit yourself and indulge in simple cooking without fire. This allows them to learn the survival life skill – cooking.

2) Create a 3D project

Time to put some empty boxes and some easily available stationary to use, to create your 3D project. Your child and you can make an aquarium to learn underwater life or a fort to learn a historic concept or a scenic module that has a great way to calm and relax children. You can also try making a model of the solar system.

3) Painting

Children love colours. You can have them explore their artistic skills in so many different ways - pebble art, glass art with washable colours, making postcards with their artwork using sharpies or sketch pens on the front side of the card, painting on fabric, glueing broken CD pieces on an outfit, making yarn lanterns and colouring it your favourite colour, etc. Learning calligraphy and various brush strokes with a paintbrush can also help enhance your child’s handwriting skills.

4) Indoor Family Picnic

You’ll could do a pretentious play and have a picnic at home. Spread a sheet and put together all your favourite eateries. You could have a few card/board games or simple family games planned, to make the picnic more fun and exciting.

5) Grow Your Own Simple Vegetables

Children are always curious to know more about plants, germination and how they grow. What better way than to grow some plants with them. You have a variety of grains and seeds readily available at home; time to discuss and choose what you’ll would like to grow and use for regular consumption. You could also try the process of microgreens, where vegetable greens are harvested just after the cotyledons leaves have developed.

About the author:

Mrs. Renny Fernandes is the Pricipal of Little Feet Playgroup and Nursery.

