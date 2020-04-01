POLL: Are you experiencing difficulties in finding groceries during the lockdown?

A few cities experienced a shortage of groceries at the time of lockdown. It has been a week since the country went under lockdown. We want to know if you are still experiencing difficulties in finding groceries.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the world’s biggest lockdown. PM Modi urged 1.3 billion Indians to stay home for 21 days with the aim straighten the graph and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Following the lockdown announcement, airports, railway stations and every public transport were shut. Markets sported a deserted look. When the Coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced, the biggest question was: Will we get food? With everything shutting down for 21 days, people stepped out and did panic shopping.

On the eve of lockdown, people were seen rushing to grocery stores to stack up bread, eggs, pulses, rice, flour and other essential household goods. Several videos of traffic jams from numerous cities, empty grocery stores, and deserted markets made their way to social media. At the dawn of the lockdown, obtaining groceries felt like a Mission: Impossible task. While several small-time stores were mostly shut, the retail-chained stores also opened doors to empty racks with hardly any stock available.

A week since the lockdown, there are a few grocery delivery services that have begun delivering goods home. A few local grocery stores have begun regularisation ration and selling goods. However, there are several parts of the country where access to groceries is still difficult. Today, we want to know from you, are you experiencing any difficulties in obtaining groceries? Take the poll and let us know. If you aren't, mention the city in the comments below to help fellow residents. If you are facing troubles, you can elaborate on your problems in the comments below.

Credits :Getty Images

