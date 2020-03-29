POLL: Are you using the Coronavirus lockdown period to learn something new?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown until mid-April. With so much time in hand, we want to know if you are learning something new?

The Coronavirus pandemic has left everyone homebound. The death toll and confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to rise and make the headlines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay indoors. Restaurants, malls, gyms and other public places have shut down to control the spread of the novel virus. With this restriction, people have turned towards several entertainment options. Many are crossing off several international and national shows from their list during this time. The concept of Netflix and chill has been redefined.

But a few at Pinkvilla are steering away from the small screen and web series to learn something new. We are turning towards YouTube for some help. A few of us are waking our inner Masterchefs up and wiping up dishes during the self-quarantine period. While we see a few of our colleagues are wiping off the dust on instruments, like the piano, violins, and guitars, to learn a few new songs.

While many others are also turning towards books to learn a new language. We also know a few who have turned towards yoga. Meditating and taking care of mental health during the social distancing is as important as keeping oneself physically active.

With so much happening, we got a tad curious. So today, through our poll, we wanted to know if you are learning something new?

If your answer is yes, please head to the comments section and let us know what are you investing your quarantine time in? If your answer is no, you still have time. You could list down your interests and invest your quarantine time.

Credits :Getty Images

