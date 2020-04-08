POLL: Do you think the lockdown should be extended after April 14?

Considering your safety and the ongoing situation in India owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, do you think that the lockdown should be extended further?

The increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days beginning from March 25. As per his announcement, the lockdown is supposed to be lifted on April 14. However, considering the ongoing situation of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, it is believed that the lockdown will be extended for a few more weeks. In a video meeting with leaders of all parties, PM Modi reportedly discussed the same with Chief Ministers and by all accounts, the lifting of the lockdown does not seem possible.

India has reported 129 COVID-19 cases in less than 24 hours, taking up the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country to 5,480 and the death toll up to 164. The country has also reported 4 new deaths in a day owing to Coronavirus. Many netizens abided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #5baje5minute movement as a sign of respect for the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police, and others working on the field amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, but many violated the same and took to the streets forming large groups. Many also went against the #9baje9minute prayer and went out on the roads to burst firecrackers.

While many people are violating government guidelines and roaming outside their houses, the lockdown seems like the only option possible to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Some people are exasperated sitting at home and are waiting to get back to work and begin their daily routine. They wish that the lockdown gets lifted on April 14 but considering your safety and the highly contagious nature of the novel Coronavirus, do you think that the lockdown should be extended further? Vote below and let us know your views.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More