POLL: Have you re read your favourite book during the lockdown?

With the lockdown limiting our source of entertainment, are you turning towards books you've already read? Let us know in the comments below.

The quarantine has left people exploring and revisiting all kinds of hobbies. While some are resorting to painting to keep their mind sane, others are learning how to cook, even it means to wipe up some coffee for Dalgona Coffee. There are also those who are using the lockdown period to clean the house, catch up on some shows and just sleep. Earlier today, I paid my neighbour a visit (yes, that has become a thing during quarantine) to borrow a few things. Although they have been working from home like most of us, they have managed to squeeze in a few extra hours to themselves.

The time spent on commute has turned into some "me" time for them. After a week spent on cleaning the house, grooming their window garden and even binge-watching, they have now turned to their home library. They have opened their store boxes of books and re-reading a few old gems.

Turns out, they aren't the only ones doing it. Several people on social media are experiencing vellichor. While some are time travelling with JK Rowling, others are turning towards Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and even Stephen King for company. So today, through our poll, we wanted to ask the bibliophile out there if they have opened their box of books and revisiting some of their favourite books to get through quarantine. It could be as simple as Tinkle or as serious as William Shakespear. Let us know through the poll. While you are at it, drop the name of your favourite book in the comments below.

Credits :Getty Images

