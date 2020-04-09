POLL: Is the lockdown affecting your mental health?

As we're still uncertain if the lockdown will be extended or not, do you think that it is affecting your mental health?

In view of increasing Coronavirus cases in the country, it is believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be extending the lockdown even after April 14. Initially, PM Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days beginning from March 25. While we're still uncertain if the lockdown will be extended or not, there is a lot of anxiety in people. It may be a boon for introverts who like staying back at home and binge-watching movies all day, on the other hand, the lockdown is taking a toll on many people's mental health.

Not everyone deals with a particular situation in the same way. Many people are facing it extremely difficult to stay confined within four walls. Office-going people are having trouble concentrating while they are working from home. Minus the rebels who deliberately want to defy the lockdown, some of the people are actually getting restless at home. The Coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting the physical health of people but it is also causing them mental harm.

With feelings of helplessness and misery, anxiety is creeping along in the minds of people. Details of many helplines are being circulated on the internet to provide assistance to people with deteriorating mental health during the lockdown. Given the current situation, extending the lockdown seems like the only option to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19. While some people are trying to deal with it seeing it as a necessary measure, some are unable to cope with the situation. What do you think? Is the lockdown affecting your mental health? Let us know!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

