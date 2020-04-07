POLL: Would you be comfortable travelling abroad when the lockdown ends?

Would you feel safe travelling to foreign countries soon after the lockdown ends? What do you think? Vote now and let us know!

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected people alike across the globe. The dreadful virus that originated in China's Wuhan city has now taken the entire world into its clutches. The WHO has declared it a pandemic owing to its highly contagious nature. COVID-19 has now spread in several countries of the globe, with United States of America, Spain, Germany, and Italy being the worst affected by the virus. Countries like Iran, UK, India, France and others too are reporting a spike in Coronavirus cases every day.

Coronavirus spur across countries has led to a global recession. Industries like travel and tourism have collapsed completely. Wuhan city in China was initially reported to be the epicenter for the virus. However, as it spread to other parts of the world, it resulted in a lockdown being imposed at several places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too declared a complete lockdown across India for 21 days beginning from March 25. The lockdown in different countries will be lifted only if the situation improves. But the question that pops up our minds is would we be comfortable travelling abroad soon after the lockdown ends?

While some of us have work commitments, some have college to attend, others have family and relatives at different spheres of the world whom they would like to meet after the lockdown. But would we feel safe travelling to foreign countries soon after the Coronavirus pandemic ends? What do you think? Vote now and let us know!

Credits :Pinkvilla

