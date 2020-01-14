Pongal 2020: Check out the quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages to wish for the harvest festival

Send greetings on WhatsApp to your loved ones to wish Happy Pongal this year.

Pongal festival is mostly celebrated in the southern region of India, especially in Tamil Nadu state. This harvest festival is celebrated to thank the God Sun for the prosperity in agriculture. It is celebrated for four days. This year, Pongal is from 15th January to 18th January. Pongal is celebrated with great zeal by all the people of South India. Now, a greeting is not complete without a thoughtful message. It does not have to be poetic but should have your warm feelings. We now send our greetings via WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media as well. So, here are some Pongal wishes to send your dear ones on this auspicious occasion.

1- May you all be blessed by the God Sun. Happy Pongal to you and your family.

2- May your life be filled with sweetness like jaggery, kaju and milk. A very happy Pongal to you.

3- May you have all the happiness and prosperity in your life. Wishing a happy Pongal to you and all who matter for you.

4- May this harvest festival guarantee you the best food always. Greetings on Pongal.

5- May you be overwhelmed with happiness and success on this Pongal.

6- Wishing you all the luck, success, prosperity, health and wealth on this occasion of Pongal.

Credits :Latestly

