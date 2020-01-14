Pongal 2020: Importance, significance and history of this joyous harvest festival

Pongal is a 4 day harvest festival which is dedicated to the Sun God. Pongal will go on till January 18th, so it is a grand and well spread time for people to celebrate.

A new year and a new decade has begun. It is indeed a blessing to be born in a country where almost anything and everything is celebrated. January sees a host of festivals which takes place reuniting people and communities. January 13th we celebrated Lohri and now we celebrate the happy Pongal festival, starting today. It is a 4 day harvest festival which is dedicated to the Sun God. Pongal will go on till January 18th, so it is a grand and well spread time to get together.

The term, 'pongal' means 'to boil'. In a way it is a thanksgiving festival wherein you are full of gratitude and are grateful for the year's harvest. Pongal falls around the same time as Lohri and Makar Sankranti. This joyous festival derives its name from the unique traiditon of boiling rice in a pot till the time it starts over-flowing. People also make rangolis and also make the traditional Pongal dish which is made of rice, jaggery and milk.

Celebrations

Pongal is celebrated with the ritual of boiling rice which comes from the fresh new harvest. Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event is also a major part of the Pongal celebrations. The first day of Pongal is called, Bhogi or Bogi Pongal and is celebrated in honour of Lord Indra - who is the God of rain. The second day is Surya Pongal which is dedicated to the Sun God. The third day is when we see the Jallikattu event as this day is dedicated to the cattles. The final day is called Kaanum Pongal which marks the end of the festival.

The festival is celebrated mainly in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

