Pongal 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to send to your loved ones

With the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the only ray of hope in this tough time is the spirit of festivals. And this week has been packed with them. While Lohri vibes aren’t over yet, Makar Sankranti and Pongal are here to add to the fun.

The four-day harvest festival is widely celebrated in South India with people hoping and praying for a good harvest in the New Year.

Pongal also includes Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event.

Here are a few wishes to send to your loved ones during the festival.

May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and dry fruits bring happiness into your lives. Happy Pongal!

Greetings on Pongal! May the harvest festival ensure you always have the best food and best life.

May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal 2022.

Praying the best of health and fortune for you on the occasion of Pongal.

Let us take a moment to thank the forces of nature on the occasion of Pongal.

Hope you rejoice and celebrate this festival of harvest. May this festival bring charm to your life. I hope that you and your family have a Happy Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal.

I wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal! May the almighty bless us all with health, wealth and prosperity.

May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Sakkarai Pongal bring happiness and goodness to your life.

May the season of harvest open the door for light and happiness, and erase all troubles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal.

May the glow of happiness remain on your forever. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Pongal!

On this auspicious day of Pongal, I wish you everlasting happiness and joy. From our family, to yours!

May the almighty endow you with tranquillity. Have a cheerful Pongal!

We express our gratitude to the Sun for igniting itself to save us. Happy Pongal, from our family to yours!

