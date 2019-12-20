Pornhub Reveals 2019 Statistics: Android distribution statistics on a low & 'Alien Porn' most popular

After Spotify and Twitter, Pornhub has revealed this year's data which includes data that Google hasn't revealed since May. Check it out.

The world's most popular porn website has just revealed some interesting information that Google has not revealed since the month of May. Pornhub has not just released its year in review but also thrown a spotlight on not just the number of viewers that visit the site throughout the year, amount of data transferred, the number of messages sent, the number of comments, amateur models and more but also information that Google has not been sharing since May.

According to reports, Google used to share distribution figures and statistics on the Android distribution. The search engine initially used to share the information on a monthly basis but hasn't shared anything since May. According to PornHub's report, 48% of the traffic on the Android traffic on the site came from Pie (Last year's update), 23% from Oreo (2017 update) and 12% from Nougat (2016 update), while the newly released Q or Google 10 only represented 2% traffic on the site, providing general distribution statistics since it is one of the 50 largest sites in the world.

Some of the noticeable statistics included:

Android Pie has higher adoption than Android Oreo.

Android usage has considerably decreased while iOS usage has increased in this one year, making it the most-used OS for browsing on PornHub.

The latest iOS 13 is used 71% times on the website.

Android's traffic dropped by 14% this year.

iOS traffic increased by 19% this year.

Amateur, Alien, POV, Cosplay, Mature, Bisexual, ASMR and Femdom were a few of the top 10 of the most-searched terms on the site.

India that was #2 on the list last year, currently ranks on #12 after the brief porn ban.

