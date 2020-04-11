Post the lockdown would you want to go on a road trip?

People are eager to venture out after the pandemic is over and there would be no risk to step out of the home. The next big question that comes to mind is when the COVID-19 scare is over, would people prefer to go out on a road trip.

The world is currently battling the outbreak of Coronavirus, and countries across the globe are under lockdowns. Government authorities across the world have asked their people to stay at home and not to venture outside. While people are coming up with innovative ways of dealing with the lockdown situation amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the big question remains on everyone's mind is that when would be a good time to get back to a normal life. People are eager to venture out after the pandemic is over and there would be no risk to step out of home for work and holidays.

The next question that comes to mind is when the COVID-19 scare is over, will people prefer to go out on a road trip. There are movies of how friends and families take iconic road trips to reinvent themselves. People are currently under immense fear to step out of their respective homes as the Coronavirus scare is gripping the world at large. In India, the Prime Minister had announced a lockdown of 21 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19. But, as we near the end of the lockdown, there are news reports stating that the government may extend the lockdown till the end of this month.

An official announcement is still awaited. But, how soon after the official lockdown ends will people venture out especially for a road trip with friends and family? This is a very critical question and everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal life. After all that everyone has been through a road trip would surely lift everyone's spirit.

Credits :pinkvilla

