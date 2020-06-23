Postpartum Sleep Deprivation: Tips to deal with it while bringing up your child

Postpartum sleep deprivation is not an uncommon problem. If ignored, it can lead to baby blues and postpartum depression. Read on to know how you can deal with it.

There is nothing more special to a woman than holding a little sunshine in the form of her baby in her arms. While a child brings loads of happiness and excitement in your life, it can bring a set of challenges for the mother. Of course, you love your baby more than anything but he or she can deprive you of your sleep. After all, caring for a baby is not an easy job. You might lose sleep for weeks, or even for months.

While there is no magic solution to get rid of sleep deprivation, but there are a few tips and tricks to help you get through this phase. It is crucial to get sleep to avoid the risk of postpartum mood problems. Sleep, in general, is important for your mental and physical health. Not getting enough sleep can weaken the immune system and make you more susceptible to viruses. It can also lead to stress, anxiety and depression.

Here are some tips to improve your sleep while taking care of your baby.

1. Add foods that are high in essential nutrients to fuel your body throughout the day and induce sleep at night. You can munch on some nuts containing omega-3 fats that are great for the body.

2. Limit your caffeine intake. It might not have affected you earlier but it may affect you differently now. Lactating mothers should avoid caffeine at all costs.

3. Avoid using your phone 2-3 hours before you go to sleep. You can also switch your phone to night mode to make the light less bright.

4. Spend more time outside during the daytime. This will keep your natural biorhythms intact, meaning that your body will naturally feel more awake during the day and sleepy at night.

5. Sleep when your baby sleeps to stave off postpartum sleep deprivation. You might be tempted to clean up or do the chores, but sleeping while your baby sleeps might be the only time you can get any sleep.

6. Don’t shy away from getting help from anyone you can. A few hours of sleep should do the trick. You might not be able to get 8 hours of sound sleep, but little naps can help. Dim the lights to promote the production of melatonin (a hormone that promotes sleep).

7. Sleep loss can lead to mood swings, or worse – blue blues or postpartum depression. Don’t ignore the symptoms and consult a professional doctor.

