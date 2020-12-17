Practice self love with these 5 EASY ways and make yourself your own priority

It is you who is the most important person for yourself. Stop neglecting yourself and pamper yourself every once in a while to feel good about yourself and pay heed to your needs for a change.

With the never-ending roles and responsibilities, the work pressure and the peer pressure, it is very easy to forget yourself. You tend to put everything and everyone before yourself and your well-being. You often get too busy, living a life for others and in fulfilling people’s expectations from you.

At such times, it becomes necessary for you to remind yourself everyday that it is you who is living this life and it is only you who matters. You are the only one who will put yourself first and you have to therefore be your own priority. At the end of the day, it is only you who cares about you the most. So, here are some ways to practice self-love and to treat yourself well.

Be grateful

Thank your lucky stars for who you are and for what you have. Be grateful for a life filled with happy memories and loved ones.

Stop comparing yourself to others

Do not compare yourself with others. Remember everybody has their own battles to fight. You do you.

Do what you love

Whether it's dancing, reading or baking, do what makes you happy and do it every day.

Positive affirmations

Tell yourself that you are good enough and you are a unique and talented individual. Stop the negative thoughts and welcome the positive ones.

Indulge yourself

Splurge on yourself every once in a while. Buy gifts for yourself, have a spa day or cook your favourite meal to make yourself happy.

