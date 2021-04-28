Pre and post pregnancy nutrition tips for all the new moms

During pregnancy you should give a special attention to your diet as it should be highly nutritious. But the same goes for post pregnancy diet as well. So, Ryan Fernando, celebrity nutritionist shares some tips regarding pre and post pregnancy nutrition tips.

Bringing a new life to this world is an exceptional feeling. You will increase the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy and baby by consciously promoting good health and proper nutrition. Your health and happiness are reflected in the health and happiness of your child. Hence it is imperative that you plan your nutrition well. So, Ryan Fernando, celebrity nutritionist shares some tips regarding pre and post pregnancy nutrition tips.

Pre-Pregnancy Nutrition

Pregnancy is a complicated process that necessitates the proper functioning of several body organs and glands. It's important to know what you should eat and what you shouldn't for your optimal health and reproductive health. You are the life-giving source. The way you nutritionally take care of yourself will have the greatest long-term effect on the child's health.

Essential nutrients in the pre-pregnancy stage are:

Iron- Good iron reserve can aid in the prevention of anemia in the body of the expecting mother and ensure a sufficient supply of oxygen and nutrients in her body. Iron source: Sesame seeds, spinach, sprouts, jowar, beans

Calcium- Provides bone strength. Important for teeth and fetal bone growth. Calcium source: Milk, Paneer, Curd, Ragi, Broccoli, Moong. Test if you are sensitive to milk.

Folic Acid- Before you get pregnant, make sure you have the right amount of folic acid in your body as it reduces the risk associated with congenital disabilities. Folic Acid Source: Walnuts, Pulses, Tomatoes etc.

Nutrition during Pregnancy

A woman's diet during pregnancy has a significant impact on fetal development as well as the mother's and child's long-term health. Since the food you eat is also the primary source of nutrition for your infant, it's important to eat nutrient-dense foods.

Pulses- Include various dals like chana, moong, toor etc in your diet. You can also have it as snacks in the form of chana/moong chat.

Dairy- Curd, Paneer, Milk, Raita. Avoid if you are lactose intolerant as it will have a detrimental effect. If you are unsure whether you are lactose intolerant or not, do a gene test to determine the same.

Healthy fats- Eat ghee, oil in moderation. It can also be consumed in the form of nuts and seeds like Walnuts, Almonds, Chia seeds etc.

Cereals- Ragi, Bajra, Wheat. If you are allergic to wheat, avoid it altogether.

Fruits and Vegetables- Antioxidant-rich foods fight against harmful radicals and protect against diseases. Eat Orange, Guava & Amla. In vegetables include pumpkin, peas & spinach.

Post Pregnancy Nutrition

You now have the responsibility to feed well, both yourself and the child. Most mothers, during this phase, tend to overlook their needs to take care of the child. However, keep in mind that the consistency of your breast milk is influenced by the foods you eat. This, in turn, would have a significant impact on your baby's nutrition and well-being.

Protein- A woman must consume enough protein during lactation to preserve her own muscle mass while still providing enough nutrition to her baby via breast milk. Include Rajma, Toor Dal, Moong dal, Paneer, Milk & Nuts in your diet. Do not take any protein supplement without consulting a nutritionist or your doctor.

Vitamins and Minerals- To breastfeed your infant, you will use minerals and vitamins already present in your body. As a result, you'll have to refill them.

Folic acid- Assists in new cell formation in the body. Eat Potato, Broccoli, Walnuts, and Almonds.

Iron- Maintains hemoglobin levels and helps supply oxygen to cells in the body. Eat Dates, Fenugreek, Beets, and dark leafy greens like spinach.

Vitamin C and Vitamin A- Strengthens the immunity. The times we are living in require us to have a rock-solid immune system. Vitamin A is also good for skin health. Eat oranges, guava, carrots etc.

Calcium- Essential for bone health and teeth growth. In the absence of sufficient calcium in diet, breast milk will obtain it from bones, making them weak and can result in osteoporosis at a later stage in life. Take dairy products if not lactose intolerant, ragi, spinach, pulses and legumes.

Lactation- Certain foods known as galactagogues help increase lactating mothers' milk supply. Eat garlic, oats, fenugreek, lentils, and sesame seeds.

Hydration- Maintains body’s fluid balance and increases breast milk production. Consume Juice, Soup etc.

