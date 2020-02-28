Pregnancy Program: Lucknow University to start a course on pregnancy; Read Details

Lucknow University has decided to offer a course on pregnancy for both men and women. Read on to know more.

Lucknow University is going to offer a prenatal course for would-be moms. This would be the first university to offer a certificate and diploma course on ‘Garbh Sanskar’ from its new academic season. The syllabus of the course would cover different aspects of pregnancy like motherhood, what a pregnant woman should eat and wear, what kind of music she should listen to, etc. The ‘Garbh Sanskar’ course is also an excellent initiative for employment. Not only women, but men should also opt for this course to take care of their wife during pregnancy.

Durgesh Srivastava, a professor at Lucknow University, told that this course has been offered after Anandiben Patel, state governor and the chancellor of state universities, proposed this idea of educating women about pregnancy and motherhood. According to the professor, Ms Patel in last year’s convocation gave reference from Mahabharata where Abhimanyu received his warfare skill in his mother’s womb. She also said that an institute in Germany has also started this course.

Gynaecologist and students of the university have also praised and welcomed this course which will have 16 core values. A guideline has also been prepared for the students to teach them about the core values. This course will discuss family planning and important nutrition to be given to pregnant women. Even numerous workshops will also be conducted under this course.

Dr Madhu Gupta, a senior gynaecologist, said that the course is a great initiative for women and child welfare programs. According to her, for the pre-conception and conception, the mother’s emotions reflect on the child. So, it is important to look after the women’s activities, food and her mental peace during pregnancy. They are hoping that more men would enrol for this program so that they can also do something for the mental well-being of the would-be mothers.

Read More