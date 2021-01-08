Pregnancy Symptoms of Week 1: Here’s what you should know about the first week of pregnancy

First week of pregnancy can be quite confusing as it is very similar to menstruation. So, here are the common symptoms of the 1 week of pregnancy.

Pregnancy symptoms during the first week can be quite confusing as it is very similar to regular menstruation. According to doctors, week 1 means you are actually having your period and not pregnant. You will not conceive the baby until two or three weeks which depends on the length of your menstruation cycle. These symptoms last for generally three to seven days. So, when you realise that you are pregnant, you might think that this is your first week. But that can be your 4th week.

Pregnancy symptoms of week 1:

Vaginal bleeding: The body is shedding the uterine lining which was built up in case of pregnancy.

Cramps with lower back pain: For shedding the lining, our uterus contracts, which causes the cramps and back pain.

Bloating: The fluctuations of hormones may give you bloated belly.

Mood swings: The fluctuations also affect our mood.

Headache: Some women have also reported having menstrual migraine at this time. So, ice packs, OTC pain relievers can be used for it.

Some other symptoms are breast soreness, fatigue, frequent urge to urinate, nausea, etc.

Pregnant belly in week one

In the first week of pregnancy, the belly will hold the fertilised eggs of next month.

Things to keep in mind in week 1:

You should stop all unhealthy habits like smoking, excessive caffeine intake, drinking, etc.

Take a prenatal vitamin that has 400 mcg folic acid daily. But ask your gynaecologist first before taking it.

Ultrasound in 1-week pregnancy

Generally, in 1 week pregnancy, you won’t have any ultrasound. But if you are trying to get pregnant for a long time, then the doctor will do it to check for fibroids, follicles and thickness of uterine lining. If there are any issues, the doctor will guide you accordingly.

