Pretty Woman: Check out the characters of this film as zodiac signs

Directed by Garry Marshall, Pretty Woman is a film that compels you to believe in a fairytale romance and the power of love. Have a look at the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film.

Some movies make you believe in romance and true love. They convince you to believe that anything is possible in love and that love knows no bounds. One such film is “Pretty Woman”, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts and directed by Garry Marshall. This incredibly romantic film is a story about an entrepreneur and a prostitute.

They both fall in love and try to fit in the contrasting world of each other. This film is all about fairytale romance and makes you root for their unconventional love. We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, according to their personality traits and qualities.

Vivian Ward

Vivian is bold, outspoken, unapologetic, and vivacious. When Edward brings her to his hotel room for the first time and tells her to relax, she instantly ditches the whole “seduction plan” and starts watching old movies while lying on the carpet. She is a child at heart and is expressive and courageous. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Aries.

Edward Lewis

Edward is hardworking and ambitious. For him, work is worship. He hardly ever thinks of anything apart from work and is committed to it. His desire for perfection and determined attitude make him similar to the zodiac sign Virgo.

Kit De Luca

Kit is a simple girl who has somehow landed up in this profession of prostitution. She isn’t too street-smart but definitely tries to be one. When Vivian meets her before leaving for her further studies, Kit can be seen getting emotional but tries to not let it show on her face. The zodiac sign that she resembles is Scorpio.

Barney Thompson

Barney is kind, warm, and caring. When he realizes that Vivian is harmless and needs his help, he doesn’t think twice before making a call for her. He, later on, develops a special bond with Vivian. He is compassionate and sweet and thus, is similar to the zodiac sign, Cancer.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to face problems on the health front today; Read daily horoscope to know more

Share your comment ×