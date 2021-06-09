Pride Month 2021: 6 Ways to support and encourage your friends from the LGBTQ community

Pride Month is the time to support all people from the LGBTQ community and show love and respect to them. So, here are 6 easy ways to encourage your queer friends.

The entire June month is observed as the LGBTQ Pride Month which is celebrated for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people for their self-affirmation. The rainbow coloured flag, also called Pride Flag, symbolises the month. So, it’s the month of all our queer people who feel ashamed of revealing their true self. Their family most of the time cannot accept them, they are left out from their friends’ group and even from the professional place as well. At this hard moment, it becomes almost next to impossible for them to live in the society and as a result, they feel isolated, abandoned, depressed and hopeless. So, on this Pride Month, learn how to be there with your friends from the LGBTQ community to support them and encourage for self-affirmation.

Accept them

Acceptance is the key for any happy relationship. So, first, learn to accept your queer friends as they are and don’t try to change them or violate their thinking. That’s what a good friend does his or her closed ones, they never try to change them. So, accept your friends as they are and show respect for them.

Educate yourself

It’s a very sensitive topic and you, of course, don’t want to hurt anyone’s feeling from the concerned community. So, it’s always best to educate yourself about the LGBTQ community so that you know how to support and encourage them.

Listen to them carefully

People from the LGBTQ community often feel left out because they are very less number of people who are ready to listen and understand them. So, why don’t you be that change on this pride Month and listen to them carefully to understand their feeling? This you will support, encourage and motivate them for self-affirmation.

Use pronouns

Ask your friends which pronouns do they prefer for being called and use that only while addressing them. This way, you are not only supporting them, but also showing respect to them.

Raise your voice against LGBTQ discrimination

As it’s already mentioned, that some people still take the concept of LGBTQ with a prejudiced notion and do a lot of discriminations amongst them. So, raise your voice against all the discriminations and try to educate people with the right perception.

How can you show love, respect and support to them?

1-Give them space and don’t interfere in their personal life.

2-Participate in any LGBTQ events.

3-Invite them in your home, include them in your plans and make them feel normal like any other people.

