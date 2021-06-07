Pride Month: 4 FUN ways to celebrate this month at home

So what if you are locked indoors? You can still soak in the spirit of Pride Month and celebrate it at home in these 4 creative ways.

Pride month is all about uplifting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) community and celebrating their movement. June is celebrated as Pride month as it was the 28th day of this month when the Stonewall Riots in New York City took place in 1969 and marked the beginning of the LGBTQ movement.

Every year, the LGBTQ Pride month events draw millions of participants from around the world and the day is celebrated by organising parades, workshops, marches and parties. This year, owing to the pandemic, the usual celebrations will certainly not be taking place. So here are some ideas for you to celebrate this month at home.

Take part in the virtual celebrations

There are tons of events happening online this year to not let the pandemic dampen the spirits of the LGBTQ community. From workshops to seminars, search for Pride month events and take part in the virtual celebrations.

Social media to the rescue

Celebrate Pride month by sharing a post on social media, be it about the stories of struggle of the LGBTQ community or the fascinating history of Pride month. Share information about this month to celebrate Pride month in your own unique way.

Decorate your home

You can decorate your home with Pride month-themed adornments. You can hang a rainbow flag or make Pride-themed decor to hang on your walls and windows to celebrate and extend support for the LGBTQ community.

Host a Virtual Movie Night

There are tons of movies, shows and documentaries based on this subject that can help you develop a deeper understanding of the significance of this month and the struggles of the LGBTQ community. So gather your friends and host a virtual Pride-themed movie night with them!

