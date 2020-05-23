Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh or Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone: Celebs who share SAME zodiac signs

We are always wondering whether or not certain celebrities share the same personality traits and zodiac signs say a lot about them.

Zodiac signs say a lot about your personality. Every sign has unique personality traits and only people of the same zodiac sign can relate to it. So, we got to thinking about the celebrities who share zodiac signs and the list is rather surprising. Check it out for yourself!

ARIES

Rebellious and straightforward, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut share the same zodiac sign. Aries are usually very motivated and the best at what they do. They are uncomplicated and get irritated when someone brings up petty issues.

TAURUS

Stubborn, reliable and ambitious, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan share the same zodiac sign. Even the dhak-dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit is a Taurean. Tauruses are practical and determined. They are also a tad bit materialistic and love expensive, luxury products.

GEMINI

A lot more of a social butterfly of sorts, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha share this zodiac sign. Geminis tend to have a bit of a confusing personality but all-in-all, they are fun to be around.

CANCER

Loyal, protective and caring, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh are Cancerians. They are focused on what they want to achieve in their lives. Arjun Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also belong to this zodiac sign.

LEO

The king of the Jungle, Leos are often compared to their star sign - Lion. They love attention but in a way that puts them on a pedestal. Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon are all Leos. The much-loved Sridevi was also a Leo.

VIRGO

Great at what they do, Virgos are perfectionists and want things to run in a certain way. Accomplished actors - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar are all Virgos.

LIBRA

Exceptionally charming with amazing personality, Librans know all the ways to get things done. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor both share this zodiac sign. Not just them but even Rekha is also a Libran.

SCORPIO

Mysterious in a charming and sensual sort of a way, Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen are Scorpios. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Raveena Tondon also share this zodiac sign.

SAGITTARIUS

Famous Sagittarius’ include - John Abraham, Arjun Rampal and the Wake Up Sid actress Konkona Sen Sharma. Sagis are adventurous and philosophical. They love travelling and almost never stay in the same place for a long while.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are extremely ambitious and hardworking which is why the list consists of celebrities like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Vidya Balan and Twinkle Khanna are also two Capricorn ladies.

AQUARIUS

Aquarians are friendly, practical and creative. Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan happen to share this zodiac sign.

PISCES

Creative and generous, Pisces are known for their soft personality. They are overly emotional and empathetic. Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are the two celebs who share this zodiac sign. Even Aamir Khan is a Piscean.

Credits :instagram

