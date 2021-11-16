Is Procrastinating your favourite hobby? Here are 8 products to help you be more productive

Let’s not sugar coat stuff and accept the fact that we all have been guilty of procrastinating at some point in our day. Whether you are a student, a working individual, a parent or a business owner, we all have procrastinated. To help you deal with your procrastination, here are 8 products that will make sure you are more productive.

Bed Tray

Upgrade your work from home experience with this foldable laptop table which will let you work from your bed without compromising on your comfort. This laptop table will ensure that you do not slouch or hunch and that your posture remains upright. The table comes with a built-in stand groove which can be used to hold your ipad or kindle and you can also enjoy a cup of coffee while working without worrying about spilling it.

Price: Rs.799

Cold Brew Bags

Now enjoy a refreshing cup of coffee anytime you want with these cold brew coffee bags. This single use cold brew filter bags are as easy as it can get. You simply have to put the coffee grounds into this filter, brew with cool water and steep in the fridge overnight. The next day you will get a concentrate that can be served on ice right away or stored for up to two weeks.

Price: Rs.224

Memory Foam Pillow

Sitting on a chair for hours at a stretch can take a serious toll on your back. This memory foam cushion pillow will help make your chair more comfortable. It reduces pressure on the tailbone and hip bone while you are sitting. This pillow is also recommended when you are on long drives as it gives good back support and will make your car seat more comfortable.

Price: Rs.1790

Clothes Folding Board

We all dread doing household chores, especially folding clothes. This amazing folding tool suitable for all kinds of clothes can fold to a uniformed size in less than 5 seconds. You no longer need to just roll your clothes up and hope they won’t fall out when you open your cupboard.

Price: Rs.699

Instant Egg Boiler

Getting late for work and have not finished with your breakfast yet? This egg boiler will give you boiled eggs in an instant. This super egg boiler will provide you with a family meal in no time and can cook up to 6 whole eggs with soft, medium and hard boiling methods. It comes with a measuring cup to add water according to your preference and number of eggs you want. Now making breakfast will be a lot easier.

Price: Rs.1059

Dry Shampoo

On mornings when you wake up with greasy hair but do not have the time to wash them, this dry shampoo will come to your rescue. This dry shampoo will ensure that your hair is always fresh and soft even if you have not washed it in days. Infused with a light scent, this dry shampoo absorbs oil and revives the strands. Now bid adieu to your limp locks, bedhead and greasy hair!

Price: Rs.544

French Press

Now enjoy your much-needed cup of coffee anywhere, anytime with this travel French press. It combines the benefits of a French press brewing system with an insulated travel flask in one handy gadget. This portable coffee maker with built-in silicone and mesh plunger lid takes the place of a traditional 3-cup French press. Its double wall construction will keep your coffee hotter for longer. You can brew coffee on the move, or fill up from a larger pot you have brewed at home.

Price: Rs.1499

Blue-Light Blocking Glasses

We are all aware of the harm caused on our eyes due to the blue light from the laptop. These glasses will act as a protective shield for your eyes and can filter 90 percent blue rays, reduce eyestrain, prevent eye dryness, minimise headache and make you sleep better. These glasses are a must-have for everyday laptop users.

Price: Rs.699

