Props every shutterbug should possess for killing the pre wedding shoots like a boss

Wedding season is on and couples are eager to treasure their unbreakable bond in the form of photoshoots before getting hitched. Wedding is a religious ceremony that makes two souls one. In order to cherish the wedding countdown period, shutterbugs are their savior. With unique poses and props you can liven up the couple's mood and help them treasure their golden period better before the wedding bells. Here is what you need to be the perfect shutterbug and kill the shoots like a boss.

1. Pre-Wedding Photo booth Props

These pre-wedding photo booth props are mandatory to click funky pictures. Every couple has their own love story and wishes to depict it through pictures. Let their bond disseminate the fragrance of love and laughter with these 18 pieces prop set. These props go well with any indoor and outdoor background.

Price: Rs. 663

Deal: Rs. 199

Buy Now

2. Couple Theme Caps

These caps have glitter fonts on them. They are attractive and trendy. These caps make pre-wedding pictures lively and classy. The couple can try on multiple poses and flaunt their curves while you capture them candidly.

Price: Rs. 699

Buy Now

3. Couple Apparels

If you are a systematic shutterbug and love everything perfect, then these couple apparels can do wonders for you. Gift them to the couple as a token of love and make them comfortable. Your rapport with the couple will indirectly affect the kind of pictures that you capture. So let the couple twin and do their own magic.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 840

Buy Now

4. Fairy Lights

Fairy lights are one of the best props for capturing bokeh pictures. In addition to water droplets and bubbles, fairy lights are known for doing a pretty good job. These lights are perfect photography accessories for night shoots. Not all photoshoots take place under the sun. And so playing with lights is the ultimate option.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 199

Buy Now

5. Umbrella

For following the umbrella photoshoot trend, you need to fill in rose petals, glitter, sparkle, etc. holding the umbrellas upside down. Bring on the retro glam by helping the couple pose with the umbrellas. Let the fillers shower upon them while you capture them at the perfect time. You can also pour showers to create a rainy theme.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 485

Buy Now

What are you waiting for? Time for LIGHTS-CAMERA-KHACHAK! Add these pre-wedding props to your backpacks and master the photography techniques effortlessly. Don't forget! You are the person responsible for capturing every special moment of the couple. Let them drool over the pictures and fall in love all over again.

Also Read: Help kids to create their own magical world with these best selling toys