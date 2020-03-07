From Pugs to Golden Retrievers: THESE are the historical roots of your favourite dog breeds

A dog has always been a man's best friend. And all the modern breeds have a different story of their origins. So, know the historical roots of your favourite dog breeds below.

According to scientists, dog is the first animal to have been domesticated by man. Many researches on fossils have proven that men and dogs are inseparable; they have always been a man's best friend. A recent study in Germany on the DNA of prehistoric dogs has shown that all modern dogs have the same geographic origin. There are around 400 dog breeds with different stories of originating. Earlier, people used to breed different types of dogs for different purposes like sheep herding, hunting, etc.

Check out the different origin stories of your favourite dog breeds like Pug, Labrador, Collie and others.



Bernard

There are many stories of origin surrounding the popular dog breed St. Bernard. One such story says that St. Bernard, whose ancestors were mastiff, was brought to Switzerland from Rome during the periods of war. In Switzerland, they used to accompany the monks at the Great Saint Bernard Hospice and Monastery during the 17th century. They helped the monks in deep snow and rescuing travellers stuck in the snow.

Pug

Pugs were the favourite breed of Chinese emperors. The pug was brought by the Dutch traders to Europe from China during the 18th century. The dog once saved a Dutch prince by barking to warn for an impending attack of the Spanish Army.

Collie

Collie, the active dog breed, is mostly associated with England for its origin. They were used as sheepdogs in the Scottish Highlands during the 18th century. Collie dogs were first brought to the US in the year 1879. This dog breed became popular from the foundation of the Collie Club of America in 1886.



Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever was first bred in Scotland in the mid 19th century. The retriever breeds were unable to retrieve from both land and water which was a necessary part of the game. Hence, water spaniels were crossed with the existing retrievers to create the new Golden Retriever breed.



Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers were first introduced in 1830 in Britain. During 1880, the 3rd Earl of Malmesbury, the 6th Duke of Buccleuch and the 12th Earl of Home collaborated to develop this modern Labrador breed. The dogs Buccleuch and Buccleuch Ned mated and create this breed. Their offspring are the ancestors of the modern Labradors.

