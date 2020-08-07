  1. Home
Purring in Cats: What are the reasons for them to rumble?

Have you ever thought why cats purr? It’s commonly known as an expression for their happiness. But there are other reasons for purring. Let’s find out.
August 7, 2020
If you have a cat, then you might know why they purr. When you listen to the purring, it feels like it’s sending waves of calmness. Have you ever thought why do they do that? Well, some assume that sound means cats are in a good mood.

Cats purr for different reasons, but mainly for conveying their other emotions and needs. So, how do you know what your cat wants to say by purring? Find out.

Reasons for purring in cats:

She is happy

If your cat is relaxed and on her back with eyes half-closed and purrs, then she is in a good mood and feels happy. She feels safe to be at your place.

When she is purring for being hungry

When your cat is hungry, then his or her purr will be combined with an unpleasant cry or meowing, which will sound like a baby’s cry. You can easily understand the difference.

Mother and kitten bonding

According to experts, cats also purr when they are a few days old to let their mother cats know that they are alright. It also helps them to bond.

It’s a sign of relief

Cats also purr when they are hurt or in pain to soothe itself. Research says it helps them to heal faster. The low frequency of purr can create a series of related vibrations in their body, which is important for healing bones and wounds, building muscles and repairing tendons, to ease breathing, and reduce pain and swelling.

Experts suggest that because of this purring, cats are able to survive falls from heights and heal with fewer complications after surgery than dogs.

