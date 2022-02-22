Quick ways to curb your shopping tendencies so you save more

Many of us lament the fact that we’d like to be more financial stable with investments and savings than we may be at present. But the latent shopaholic in you may be hopping around in glee at the prospect of shopping for couture, soft toys or skincare products with your next pay check. So, to curb your shopping tendencies, here are a few tips you can use to ward off temptation and build a strong financial reserve over time.

Commit your salary toward savings and investments

Liquidity means endless shopping for many. So, it would be prudent to commit the bulk of your money to savings after paying your bills at the beginning of the month. Whether it is an SIP, mutual fund, government bond or fixed deposit; you can you choose any mode of investment you’re comfortable with. But not having a sizeable wad of cash to spend every month is a great way to curb the shopping tendencies you have.

Make a plan to discuss all purchases with your partner

While you may easily talk yourself into buying everything your heart craves, your partner or spouse may show more restraint. So, do include them in all financial decisions for they may be able to reign you in when you free fall into retail therapy.

Unsubscribe to sale alerts and promotional emails

Many of us are inundated by promotional schemes via email and you might feel a certain thrill when you hear about a great sale by your preferred brands. Whether or not you love a shopping spree, you probably can’t deny yourself a good discount. But, while the lure of a sale loosens your purse strings, it also brings you an unanticipated expense.

Remember that if you truly needed to shop, the items would already be on your check list. So, unsubscribe to sale alerts and save yourself a pretty penny!

Also Read: Colours of Courage: Single mum battles societal stereotypes to raise her daughter with dignity