Quotes about the importance of family

Family is something that is our strength and our weakness. They know us in and out and are the people who stay with us through thick and thin. Having a family is indeed a blessing. They always have your back and you know that you can depend on them for anything. They are the ones who constitute our safe haven, away from the big, bad world!

So here are some quotes that perfectly capture the beauty of having a family! Read these quotes below.

“It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it.” — Peter Buffett

“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” — Jane Howard

“Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” — David Ogden Stiers

“We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family.” –Coco

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” – Richard Bach

“The most important thing in the world is family and love.” – John Wooden

“When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching–they are your family.” – Jim Butcher

“To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there.” — Barbara Bush

“Families are messy. Immortal families are eternally messy. Sometimes the best we can do is to remind each other that we’re related for better or for worse…and try to keep the maiming and killing to a minimum.” ― Rick Riordan

“Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.” –Michael J. Fox

“Family faces are magic mirrors. Looking at people who belong to us, we see the past, present, and future.” – Gail Lumet Buckley

“The greatest thing in family life is to take a hint when a hint is intended-and not to take a hint when a hint isn’t intended.” — Robert Frost

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” – George Bernard Shaw

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” – Lisa Weed

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” ― George Burns

