Quotes on adulthood and growing up

Adulthood can be hard. No one prepares you for the mountain of responsibilities that await you as soon as you grow up. When you are a child, you have the luxury of not caring about a single thing and living a chilled out life. On the other hand, as soon as you become an adult, there are bills, jobs and other monotonous things that await you!

So if you too, like most adults, are struggling to come to terms with being a person burdened with responsibilities, then you will surely relate to these quotes below!

“To most of us, adulthood means being able to earn a living, possess a home, get married, and rear children, and this implies having autonomy or control over one’s life. In the 19th century, becoming an adult was celebrated as liberation from paternal authority. Today we regard it more as a time of regret and stagnation.” –Jane Ridley

“For many people, the age of 20 is when they first reach adulthood, and it’s a time full of ideas and dreams. But when I was 20, a lot of misfortune came along. I spent a year in the hospital and couldn’t move, and I was forced to think a lot.”-Lee Min-ho

“You can’t have whatever you want. But to a child who must ask permission for every single thing, adulthood looks like a constant parade of every desire’s satisfaction. It is a heady and terrifying place. It is the Otherworld. It is Fairyland. In fantasy, we make this literal.” –Catherynne M. Valente

“I was well into adulthood before I was prepared to acknowledge the simple fact that I am gay. It took years of struggle and growth for me to recognize that it’s just a fact of life, like having brown hair, and part of who I am.” –Pete Buttigieg

“Adulthood is not an age, but a stage of knowledge of self.” –John Fowles

“I think everything happens for a reason and all the things that happened to me – good, bad – I’m glad they did. It’s made me ready for life, for adulthood.” –Freddy Adu

“Even more than getting married or having kids, I found losing a parent is what thrusts you into adulthood. For me it was. That was when the Earth tilted on its axis, and there was a paradigm shift, and I felt like a different person.” –Paul Rudd

“The great challenge of adulthood is holding on to your idealism after you lose your innocence.” –Bruce Springsteen

“The day you graduate from childhood to adulthood is the day you take full responsibility for your life.” –Darren Hardy

“Part of adulthood is searching for the people who understand you.”–Hanya Yanagihara

