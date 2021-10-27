Quotes by Albert Einstein

The word ‘genius’ is often associated with the famous theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. He gave us the formula of mass-energy equivalence that arises from relativity theory and is dubbed "the world's most famous equation”. He is also a recipient of the Nobel Prize in physics. He has also helped in developing the theory of quantum mechanics.

So have a look at some quotes by the man himself to take a peek into the genius’ mind and thought processes.

“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”

“If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”

“Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.”

“The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science.”

“Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.”

“It would be possible to describe everything scientifically, but it would make no sense; it would be without meaning, as if you described a Beethoven symphony as a variation of wave pressure.”

“A question that sometimes drives me hazy: am I or are the others crazy?”

“Blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of truth.”

“Logic will get you from A to Z; imagination will get you everywhere.”

Also Read: Movie dialogues to awaken your inner strength