Quotes to look at the brighter side of things

More often than not, we tend to look at the negative side of things and overwhelm ourselves with questions such as “What if things don’t turn out right?”, “What if I never achieve my dream?”, “What if I fail to succeed in life?”. Such questions not only bring our morale down but also make us feel anxious, frustrated, restless and helpless.

Instead of focusing on the worst-case scenarios, we need to draw our attention to the best-case ones, wherein things do turn out our way and things do eventually work out! So have a look at some quotes that can help you achieve this mindset.

“One of the things I learned the hard way was that it doesn’t pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself.” -Lucille Ball

“Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” -Lyndon B.Johnson

“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” -Victor Hugo

“The greatest obstacle to discovery is not ignorance – it is the illusion of knowledge.” -Daniel J.Boorstin

“Pessimists are second rate people. They do not believe in life. All they want to do is drag you down and appease their own feeling of mediocrity and fear.” -Uell Stanley Andersen

“Positive things happen to positive people.” -Sarah Beeny

“Optimism is the madness of insisting that all is well when we are miserable.” -Voltaire

“You’ll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down.” -Charlie Chaplin

“Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.” -Dale Carnegie

“The optimist lives on the peninsula of infinite possibilities; the pessimist is stranded on the island of perpetual indecision.” -William Arthur Ward

“The predominant quality of successful people is optimism. Your level of optimism is the very best predictor of how happy, healthy, wealthy, and long-lived you will be.” -Brian Tracy

“Part of being optimistic is keeping one’s head toward the sun, one’s feet moving forward.” -Nelson Mandela

“Every time you are tempted to react in the same old way, ask if you want to be a prisoner of the past or a pioneer of the future.” -Deepak Chopra

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” -C.S.Lewis

“It is always wise to look ahead, but difficult to look further than you can see.” -Winston Churchill

“Building a practice of gratitude is the best way I know to create an optimistic approach to life. Start each day by lying in bed for five minutes and mentally acknowledging what you are grateful for.” -Silken Laumann

Also Read: 15 Most happy and feel good quotes of all time