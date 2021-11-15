Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

In a world that is obsessed with one-upmanship, aggression and powerplay, Mahatma Gandhi was a leader who was bold enough to preach and follow the policy of non-violence. He was someone who dealt with British rule, with utmost patience and intelligence. He peacefully made his point and was successful in putting an end to the British Raj in India.

Have a look at some inspiring quotes said by the leader.

It’s easy to stand in the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone.”

“Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves.”

“Service without humility is selfishness and egotism.”

“It does not require money to live neat, clean, and dignified.”

“The real ornament of a woman is her character, her purity.”

“Look at the sparrows; they do not know what they will do in the next moment. Let us literally live from moment to moment.”

“Man should forget his anger before he goes to sleep.”

“Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible that I may end by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.”

“Gentleness, self-sacrifice, and generosity are the exclusive possession of no one race or religion.”

“Do not judge others. Be your own judge and you will be truly happy. If you try to judge others, you are likely to burn your fingers.”

