Quotes to read that celebrate the deliciousness of chocolate

If there’s one thing that we all can depend on to uplift our spirits it has to be chocolate. Chocolate is the kind of food that is everybody’s favourite. You can either have a piece of chocolate, chocolate cupcake or a chocolate cake to cheer yourself up on a day when you’re feeling extremely low or to simply make a happy moment even happier.

So to celebrate the scrumptiousness of chocolate, we have for you some quotes on the sheer delight that this food gives us!

“Nine out of ten people like chocolate. The tenth person always lies.” -Unknown

“Chocolate says I’m sorry so much better than words.” -Rachel Vincent

“Research tells us fourteen out of any ten individuals likes chocolate.” -Sandra Boynton

“If there’s no chocolate in Heaven, I’m not going.” -Jane Seabrook

“Caramels are only a fad. Chocolate is a permanent thing." -Milton Hershey

“Nothing is more romantic than chocolate.” -Ted Allen

“The Greeks and Shakespeare wrote the greatest tragedies…neither knew chocolate.” -Sandra Boynton

“Biochemically, love is just like eating large amounts of chocolate.” -John Milton

“What use are cartridges in battle? I always carry chocolate instead.” -George Bernard Shaw

“The way to a woman’s heart is through truth and trust. Well, all except mine. Mine is through chocolate.” -Taylor E. Bennet

