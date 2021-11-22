Quotes to read to feel energetic and be productive

There can be days when you feel low. On such days, you don’t feel like doing anything and are unproductive and lazy. It can be very difficult to lift up your spirits on such days and to try and look at the bright side of things. But what is important during these times is to awaken your inner strength and bring back the energy to take on the world.

So have a look at these quotes to feel upbeat and positive.

“The driving force seems to be that happier workers use the time they have more effectively, increasing the pace at which they can work without sacrificing quality." Daniel Sgroi

“Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present." -Jim Rohn

"Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude." -Thomas Jefferson

“When you change your thoughts, you change your world." -Norman Vincent Peale

"When people are financially invested, they want a return. When people are emotionally invested, they want to contribute." Simon Sinek

"I consider my ability to arouse enthusiasm among men the greatest asset I possess. The way to develop the best that is in a man is by appreciation and encouragement." Charles Schwab

“Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, you ought to set up a life you don’t need to escape from." -Seth Godin

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." Albert Schweitzer

"Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it." Maya Angelou

“This is the only country in the world where today's employee is tomorrow's employer." Marco Rubio

