Quotes to read to feel joyful and upbeat

There can be times when you may feel lost, hopeless or worthless. It may be triggered due to a certain thing not going your way or simply because of a bad day. Whatever the reason may be, the important thing to do at such a time is to uplift your mood and feel hopeful and bright. You can do this by surrounding yourself with positive things.

So here is a list of quotes that you can read to brighten up your mood and to feel upbeat, optimistic and cheerful.

“Don’t rely on someone else for your happiness and self-worth. Only you can be responsible for that. If you can’t love and respect yourself – no one else will be able to make that happen.

Accept who you are – completely; the good and the bad – and make changes as YOU see fit – not because you think someone else wants you to be different.” – Stacey Charter

“There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will.” – Epictetus

“Most people would rather be certain they’re miserable than risk being happy.” – Robert Anthony

“No one is in control of your happiness but you; therefore, you have the power to change anything about yourself or your life that you want to change.” – Barbara DeAngelis

“If only we’d stop trying to be happy we could have a pretty good time.” – Edith Wharton

The reason people find it so hard to be happy is that they always see the past better than it was, the present worse than it is, and the future less resolved than it will be.” – Marcel Pagnol

“The moments of happiness we enjoy take us by surprise. It is not that we seize them, but that they seize us.” – Ashley Montagu

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.” – Thich Nhat Hanh

“Happiness and sadness run parallel to each other in Life. When one takes a rest, the other one tends to take up its Place.” – Hazelmarie Elliott

True happiness arises, in the first place, from the enjoyment of one’s self.” – Joseph Addison

“Happiness? That’s nothing more than health and poor memory.” – Albert Schweitzer

“I am very happy because I have conquered myself and not the world. I am very happy because I have loved the world and not myself.” – Sri Chinmoy

“Be happy with what have and are, be generous with both, and you won’t have to hunt for happiness.” – William E. Gladstone

“I am determined to be cheerful and happy in whatever situation I may find myself. For I have learned that the greater part of our misery or unhappiness is determined not by our circumstance but by our disposition.” – Martha Washington

Also Read: World Rose Day 2021: Motivational quotes and messages