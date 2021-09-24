Quotes to read to feel optimistic about the future

We might often feel disheartened when things don’t go our way. We might go through emotions of sadness. The important thing to remember at such times is to remember to look at the bright side of things and to not let such a situation affect us. Whenever you do feel sad due to something, remember to keep your hopefulness and optimism intact.

So if today has not been your day and you feel worthless or unhappy, then read these quotes to feel positive and to uplift your spirits.

”Optimism is the foundation of courage.” -Nicholas Murray Butler

"Some folks go through life pleased that the glass is half full. Others spend a lifetime lamenting that it's half-empty. The truth is: There is a glass with a certain volume of liquid in it. From there, it's up to you!" -Dr. James S. Vuocolo

"Optimists are right. So are pessimists. It's up to you to choose which you will be." -Harvey Mackay

"One of the things I learned the hard way was that it doesn't pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself.” -Lucille Ball

"We are a strong, robust, and prosperous nation. Optimism is the essence of our success. It drives our creativity and emboldens our entrepreneurial spirit. It is what makes us invest in the future and accomplish our highest aims." -Bill Frist

"But before looking to the future, let's glance back at the road we've travelled these past two years because that is the source of much of the optimism we are all feeling about the future." -Linda Lingle

"An optimist is someone who goes after Moby Dick in a rowboat and takes the tartar sauce with him." -Zig Ziglar

"My interest is in the future because I am going to spend the rest of my life there." -- Charles Kettering

"You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete." -- Buckminster Fuller

"Always remember that the future comes one day at a time." -- Dean Acheson

