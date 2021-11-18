Quotes to read that perfectly describe the joy of shopping

If there is one thing that is an instant mood lifter and can brighten up a dull day, it has to be shopping! Shopping can cheer you up and make you feel happy. A little shopping has never caused any harm to anyone as long as you don’t go overboard with your credit card! So if you are a self-confessed shopaholic, then these quotes are for you.

 

quotes on shopping

 

“I always say shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist.”‒ Tammy Faye Bakker

 

“Recreational shopping is the shortest distance between two points: you and broke.”‒ Victoria Moran

 

“Men are like shoes. Some fit better than others. And sometimes you go out shopping and there's nothing you like.” ‒ Janet Evanovich

 

“Shopping is a bit of a relaxing hobby for me, which is sometimes troubling for the bank balance.” ‒ Rebecca Hall

 

“I went window shopping today! I bought four windows.” ‒ Tommy Cooper

 

“Show your confidence. Show you're not afraid. Go to restaurants. Go shopping.” ‒ Rudy Giuliani

 

“If men liked shopping, they'd call it research.”‒ Cynthia Nelms

 

quotes on shopping

 

“Women usually love what they buy, yet hate two-thirds of what is in their closets.” ‒ Mignon McLaughlin

 

“Happiness is not in money, but in shopping.”‒ Marilyn Monroe

 

“Shopping is a woman thing. It's a contact sport like football. Women enjoy the scrimmage, the noisy crowds, the danger of being trampled to death, and the ecstasy of the purchase.” ‒ Erma Bombeck

 

Credits: Pexels, Kidadl

