Quotes to read when you are missing someone deeply

It is often said “distance makes the heart grow fonder”, but it can also make you feel helpless, lonely and anxious. You miss them like crazy and wish for them to be here with you every minute. When you miss someone, you can’t help but remember their quirks, habits and eccentricities! You regret the times when you took their presence for granted.

So if you are missing someone terribly, we have for you a list of quotes that you will relate to and that perfectly captures your feelings at the moment.

“Poets use countless words to describe their pain, but I only need three: I miss you.” ― Caroline George, Dearest Josephine

“You’re too far for my hands to hold you, but too near for my heart to love you.” — Laetitia Matilda Hawkins, Heraline

“How is it that he’s always in my thoughts even when I am not thinking?” — Sanober Khan, A Thousand Flamingos

“I felt like I was leaving a piece of my soul behind the moment you left. And every second that passes, I miss you like that, times a million.” – J.A. Huss, Panic

“Listen to the sunset; see its pretty hue. When you see it, think of me, and I’ll think of you.” ― Oksana Rus

“You never really stop missing someone — you just learn to live around the huge gaping hole of their absence.” — Alyson Noel, Evermore

“There are friendships imprinted in our hearts that will never be diminished by time and distance.” – Dodinsky

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” — Helen Keller

“I just hugged you in my thoughts… Hope you felt the squeeze!” — Unknown

“Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.” — Unknown

“True friends are never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart.” — Unknown

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” – Elisabeth Foley

“Today is just another day of trying to get by without you.” — Ranata Suzuki

“Tonight, I look up, searching for you among the stars.” – Tilicia Haridat

“You happened, and absence never felt so real.” – Perry Poetry

