Quotes to read when you feel depressed

Depression is something that can strike you at any time. It is a feeling that makes you lose interest in everything and compels you to sit in one corner and question your existence. Being depressed is definitely not a good feeling. But there are ways for you to overcome this depression. One way is to read quotes that make you feel happy and alive.

So have a look at some quotes that can help you to feel better and overcome this phase of depression.

“I am thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have come across my strength.” – Alex Elle

“Never be ashamed of a scar. It means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.” – Unknown

“Once you choose hope, anything is possible.” – Christopher Reeve

“If you could only sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet; how important you can be to the people you may never even dream of. There is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person.” — Fred Rogers

“Owning your story is the bravest thing you’ll ever do.” – Brené Brown

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.” – Confucius

“The most beautiful people I’ve known are those who have known trials, have known struggles, have known loss, and have found their way out of the depths.” – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” – Les Misérables

“As I look back on my life, I realize that every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was actually being redirected to something better.” – Dr. Steve Maraboli

“Respect yourself enough to say ‘I deserve peace‘ and walk away from people or things that prevent you from attaining it.” – Jericho Silvers

