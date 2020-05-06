Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: 9 works of Gurudev you should read once in your life

Rabindranath Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Here is a list of the works by the literary genius that you must add to your must-read list.

Rabindra Jayanti or Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is an annual cultural celebration among Bengalis around the world in remembrance of the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. This day marks the birth anniversary of this literary and artistic genius. Rabindra Jayanti is observed in the month of May globally. This year, the day will be celebrated on May 7.

Rabindranath Tagore was a luminary artist; whose work brought the Bengali literature and culture to the forefront. The Nobel Prize-winning writer was a versatile artist who still inspires many readers and novelists to this date. Through his novels, short stories, songs and paintings, he provided an insight into the society and humanity. He also wrote the National Anthems for India and Bangladesh.

Take a look at some of the best literary works of Rabindranath Tagore – the Bard of Bengal.

Gitanjali

Published in 1910, this is a collection of short poems on life, love and divine. Rabindranath got the Nobel Prize for Gitanjali. These poems are thought-provoking and emotional that evokes feelings of devotion.

Gora

One of the longest and most complicated of the12 novels that Rabindranath Tagore wrote in his time. The story reflects the social, political and religious scene which somehow seem relatable to the times we are living in.

The Home and the World (Ghare Baire)

This book revolves around three individuals and their struggle. It has an autobiographical element in it and has Swadeshi movement as the backdrop.

Chokher Bali

Chokher Bali or A Grain of Sand is a story about an extra-marital affair. It depicts the complexity of relationships at its best.

Kabuliwala (The Fruitseller from Kabuli)

A touching story about an Afghani vendor who comes to Calcutta to earn a living and forms an emotional bond with the narrator’s daughter. It is a heart-warming story.

The Postmaster

This is a story about a postman who works in a village to earn a living. It is one of those books that tries to search the meaning of life.

Shesher Kabita

It was released in a magazine called Probashi before getting published in 1928. It is an epic love saga that portrays the platonic love of a matured couple.

Nastanirh (The Broken Nest)

Yet another book that demonstrates the extraordinary ability of Rabindranath Tagore to showcase the complexities of relationships. It narrates the story of patriarchal times when women were limited to their households and men were the main breadwinners.

