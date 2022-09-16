Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 3 Reasons why Virgo and Gemini are compatible in a marriage

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra have been grabbing headlines ever since their love story started. Their romantic saga and cute pictures flood social media every now and then with cute captions that showcase their affection. The immense love this duo carries in their heart is literally awwdorable and time has unravelled the curtain on the profound bond these love birds embrace. The two have been together with each other through the entire thick and thins and their intense love and durable marriage have been a dream of many! This earth and air combo are prominent for its chatty personality and even though they have unalike approaches to life, they’d get along real quick and make a bond that lasts for a lifetime. The pair of Virgo and Gemini can talk about anything and everything which eventually takes them closer to each other while strengthening their communication and making each other aware of each other’s thoughts and ideas. Read on to find out 3 reasons why Virgo and Gemini are compatible in a marriage

1. Stable and secure emotional compatibility Virgo and Gemini are great at expressing themselves, solidifying their bond while attracting them to each other. This pair loves to connect on a deeper level beyond the surface which aids in making them deal with their personal issues effortlessly. Moreover, they never play any games and admit what they are truly feeling which saves them from the emotional clutter and drowning in sentiments.

2. Intellectual connection binds them together Virgo and Gemini is a great match at an intellectual level as they share a lot in common. They are quite flexible, resilient, possess the alike mental stimulation and can chit-chat for a longer duration without even thinking much. This cerebral pair can be called mind-mates that work as a turn-on for their bond.