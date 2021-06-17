Rajmata Jijau Punyatithi 2021: Check out some interesting facts about Rajmata Jijabai

Rajmata Jijabai was known for her valour and strong character. On the death anniversary of Jijabai Shahaji Bhosale, know some lesser-known and fascinating facts about her.

Rajmata Jijabai also known as Rajmata Jijau, was the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She was born on January 12, 1598, in Deulgaon near Sindkhed in Maharashtra and was married to Shahaji Bhosale. She breathed her last on June 17, 1674. On this day, Marathas observe Rajmata Jijau’s death anniversary as Punyatithi.

She had six daughters and two sons. Apart from being a wife and a mother, she was also a fierce warrior and an administrator. She was a woman of strong character and beliefs and imparted the same qualities to her son Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Read on to know some more fascinating facts about Rajmata Jijabai.

1. Rajmata Jijabai was married at an early age to Shahaji Bhosale, who was the son of Maloji Bhosale. He was a diplomatic official to Nizam Shah and later rose to the rank of Sardar Maloji Rao Bhosale.

2. Her husband died in early 1664. She took charge of her husband’s jagir in Poona as queen regent and established the Kasbapeth Ganpati temple. She also renovated the Keverreshwar temple and Tambdi Jogeshwari temple.

3. Rajmata Jijau was known for her virtue, fierceness and valour. She passed down these qualities to her son Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She also taught him about Swarajya and championed the cause.

4. She could not see her son’s coronation as she passed away days before it, on June 17, 1674, in the village of Pachad near Fort Rajgad.

