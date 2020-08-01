Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, muhurat, history and significance of the Rakhi festival

Raksha Bandhan 2020 is one of the oldest and most important festivals in India. Every year it falls on the full moon during the holy month of Shravan.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals in India. The day celebrates the pure bond that siblings share. The terms Raksha and Bandhan literally translate to Safety and Bond. On this day, sister ties Rakhi (a protective and sacred band and it also signifies eternal bond) to brothers and they promise to be always there and protect each other. They also pray for the good health and well being of each other. Siblings exchange and feed sweets as well. Aside from this, the day is also a celebration of unconditional love that siblings have.

And this time-honoured ritual of protection is celebrated and the day is cherished by many as it strengthens the bond and the relationship between a brother and sister. The significance of this festival is so much in India that the postal department has special envelopes which are available at a low cost so that people can sen Rakhis to faraway brothers. Those who don’t have a brother or cousin brothers, they usually tie rakhis on their elder sister’s hand or celebrate the occasion with friends and distant relatives. There are many folklores and mythological stories associated with the festival.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is observed every year on the full moon in the holy month of Shravan and this year the festival falls on August 3.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Muhurat

An auspicious time to perform the ritual in which the sister ties a rakhi on the brother’s wrist is known as shub muhurat. And this year the shub muhurat starts at 9:28 in the morning ends at 9:17 in the night.

Raksha Bandhan History

It is believed that the festival became popular after Rani Karnavati, the widowed queen of Chittor, sent a Rakhi to Mughal emperor Humayun when she was in despair and saw a crisis in her state. She sought Humayun's help to protect her state against the attack of Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. And soon, Humayun sent his army to Chittor to protect her.

As per one of the legends, during the events of the Mahabharat, Lord Krishna accidentally nicked his finger on his Sudarshan Chakra and it was Draupadi who tore a piece of her saree and tied it around his finger. Lord Krishna was very touched by her gesture and vowed to protect her forever. Later, Lord Krishna protected her Kauravas attempted to dishonour her by disrobing in front of Pandavas, who had lost her in a gambling bet.

As per another folklore, Lord Yama was bestowed with immortality when Yamuna tied Rakhi to him.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 celebrations

On this auspicious day, every member of the family rises early for the rituals. Special puja thali is prepared for the ceremony and roli, rice grains, diya, sweets and rakhis are kept in the thali. During muhurat time, sisters apply tilak to the brother's forehead, tie a sacred thread 'Rakhi' on their wrist and pray for long life and brothers in return offer gifts and promise to protect her.

This year because of lockdown, the celebrations will be low-key and for some people, it will be via an online medium as social distancing norms and lockdown rules are being followed due to Coronavirus pandemic. The latest reports suggest that many have been ordering rakhis online this year and also demand for Chinese made rakhis has gone down drastically. There are several varieties in Rakhis too and many have come up with innovative and modern takes on it.

