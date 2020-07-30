Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gift Ideas: Follow THESE ideas and tips and make your siblings feel special

Today, we are sharing a list of Raksha Bandhan present ideas and tips that you can gift to your siblings and cousin and make the day more memorable.

Raksha Bandhan, which is one of the widely celebrated and oldest festivals in India, is just around the corner. For the unversed, this year Rakhi will be celebrated on August 3. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the celebrations will be very different than we used to have. However, still one can celebrate Rakhi virtually or by following norms. Today we have listed out gift ideas that you can buy this Rakhi. But before we jump to the same. Read on to know Ruchita Bansal, Founder and Creative Director, Izhaar and her thoughts on the lockdown Rakhi.

When asked how will be lockdown rakhi this year will look like, to which she said, "Rakha Bandhan 2020 is different from all the others but it has its own charm. People might not be able to travel to another city to spend the day with their siblings, but everyone is finding creative ways to celebrate the day. She added, "With the world going digital, it's the new normal to get everything online. Be it essentials or luxuries! Everyone has come up with super creative gifting options for the people to choose from. Online shopping has picked up, for rakhi & other gifting occasions as well."

When asked about things to keep in mind while gifting this year, she added,"We understand that celebrations are not going to be big in terms of the number of people this year but there is no reason a small celebration cannot be grand! We believe that gifting has evolved in this pandemic in a way that people who are not able to spend their special day with their near & dear ones, can send them a token of love!"

Gift Ideas for Raksha Bandhan 2020:

1. Fine jewellery and gifting Jewellery

Jewellery is one of the best and easy gifting option for Rakhi. Ace Jewelry Designer Aditi Amin, founder of Argento by Aditi Amin & Uncut by Aditi Amin said, "The COVID situation has put the world on a halt. However, after a very long and depressing spell people are looking to celebrate rakhi in whatever way possible. They may not be stepping out but are definitely indulging. We have seen a surge in buying of Fine Jewelry as well as gifting jewelry. She added, "As the Corona Cases increase each day, social Interactions are limited only through the vertical platforms. In this situation sending gifts to your loved ones is the best way forward."

2. Indoor Plant or Rakhi with Seeds

Why not gift a healthy plant which is also a message of good health and love? If you are too confused about the gift or want to go minimalistic, then Rakhi with seeds or a planter (you can also buy a stand) and send across to your siblings and cousins. They will surely like the same. Watering and nurturing it daily will always remind him or her of you.

3. Immunity boost hamper

What could be a better gift than gifting a healthy and immunity boosters? Mr. Sushil Khaitan, CEO & Director at Purenutrition.me said, "The colourful threads of rakhi are more than just pretty to look at, they signify love, bonding, and protection between a brother and a sister, whether they are connected by blood or by the heart. This is especially needed in current times, where we could all use some extra care. While large family meals filled with laughter is an ideal Raksha Bandhan celebration, this year you may have to opt for a video call or meet them while following social distancing. However, you don’t need to compromise on the present. You can gift with a twist and opt for ultimate Rakhi Hamper that offers the gift of immunity."

4. Personalized face masks

During this COVID-19 times, this is a simple yet thoughtful gift idea. You can opt for a fun and personalized mask for your sister or brother. This is one of the best ways to bring safety and happiness for them.

5. Skincare or Home Spa Kit

Who wouldn't like to be indulgent and have a great spa and grooming time? Pamper your sibs head to toe with any home spa kit. One can opt for a luxurious one which includes a body scrub, butter, hand-foot cream, body massage oil, hair oil, face pack and moisturizer among others.

6. Others

Chocolates, sweets, nuts, showpiece based gifts, video or photo-based messages are some of the good old and tried and tested gifts one can rely on.

